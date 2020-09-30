 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Exercise your right to vote.
View Comments

Letter: Exercise your right to vote.

About 40% of eligible voters did not vote in 2016. That means that four out of ten voters left it up to the other six to determine who would run our country. You have to vote! You can’t just abstain because you don’t like either candidate, because that leaves it up to other people to make the decision for you. Think of it this way: a vote for one candidate is a vote against the other one. Hold your nose while you cast your ballot, if you have to, but vote for the person you dislike the least. Sometimes you have to choose between the lesser of two evils, if you will.

If you don’t vote because you don’t like either one of the candidates, then you could possibly hand the election to someone you would never, in your wildest dreams, vote for. If you don’t vote, you don’t have a say for or against whatever the result of that election may be. Vote!

Sam Page

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

  • Updated

OPINION: Steve Kerrrrr ... should mind his own business in "failed state" California, says the chairman for Pima County's Republican Party. That and more in our Monday Letters to the Editor.

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

  • Updated

OPINION: A Republican letter writer lays out why he (and you) should vote for Mark Kelly, and another takes exception with our cartoonist, David Fitzsimmons. All that and more in our latest Letters to the Editor.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News