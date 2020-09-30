Letter: Exercise your right to vote.

About 40% of eligible voters did not vote in 2016. That means that four out of ten voters left it up to the other six to determine who would run our country. You have to vote! You can’t just abstain because you don’t like either candidate, because that leaves it up to other people to make the decision for you. Think of it this way: a vote for one candidate is a vote against the other one. Hold your nose while you cast your ballot, if you have to, but vote for the person you dislike the least. Sometimes you have to choose between the lesser of two evils, if you will.
If you don’t vote because you don’t like either one of the candidates, then you could possibly hand the election to someone you would never, in your wildest dreams, vote for. If you don’t vote, you don’t have a say for or against whatever the result of that election may be. Vote!
Sam Page
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
