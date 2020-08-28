 Skip to main content
Letter: existential threat to our democracy
Remember the Alamo, the Maine, the Lusitania, and Pearl Harbor. If ever there was a time for Americans to come together and defend our values against the onslaught of tyranny, it is now! Let history record that this generation answered the call to "Remember the Post Office".

The Postal Service is a living monument to (Ben Franklin) one of our nation's greatest patriots. A man, who so love this country, that he renounced his own son as a traitor. It is the most beloved institution in our government, and is so crucial to its function that the Constitution made provision for it.

Has the Pentagon ever had to defend its fiscal policies? Has the Social Security Administration ever shown a profit? Clearly, voter suppression is the real motive for this atrocious assault on our liberty. The question remains, are we going to let this petty tyrant get away with it?

John Balsbaugh

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

