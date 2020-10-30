Letter: Existential threat to our democracy

This current occupant is an existential danger to our democracy. He’s severely weakened our foundational institutions in just 4 years.
Congress is no longer a co-equal branch. He uses the Justice Department to reward friends and punish opponents. National security advisors don’t provide critical briefings if the topics would anger him. Science is ignored. His recorded words prove he lied about the pandemic that has killed over 215,000 Americans. Most worrisome, he refuses to commit to the election results.
Trump is exactly what the Founding Fathers feared - an authoritarian president, bordering on totalitarianism. A second term with a subservient Republican Senate will likely destroy what’s left of our Great American Experiment.
There’s one force stronger than this lawless, unfit president. “We the People” have the power to vote and end his reign. Joe Biden is a decent, honorable man and an experienced statesman. The alternative invites disaster. We decide what kind of country we will have and whether our democracy survives.
Dan Gipple
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
