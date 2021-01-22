Letter: Existential threats to America

The new resident of the oval office campaigned that he will devote the first six months of his presidency to battling systemic racism, an existential threat to America.
Spoiler alert: He will win this war because the enemy is imaginary.
The president also promises to inject 100 million COVID vaccinations within his first 100 days in office.
Spoiler alert: With one third of that goal being met by Inauguration Day, he need only do nothing and it will happen. But to his credit he understands this scourge is real.
With these two triumphs in the bag before his first night in the White House, what's next? Perhaps a Nobel peace prize later this week.
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
