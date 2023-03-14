It’s time to let all 363 teams play in the NCAA Division I basketball tournament. Do away with the conference tournaments that are injury factories. It would take three additional playing days to let every team participate. Seed the top 64 teams and let them have home court advantage for the initial rounds. The first week would begin on Tuesday/Wednesday with the 50-plus play-in games, rounds of 256 on Thursday/Friday, and the round of 128 on Saturday/Sunday. This would make for more incredible upsets, place more emphasis on the regular season, reduce injuries from the three or four back to back games, and provide great incentives to host the first rounds. I ran national tennis tournaments with draws over 256. It works.