Letter: Expand vote by mail nationwide

Elections are our nation’s most important collective activity. Like all other mass participatory activities, they must be adjusted and improved to protect public health and democracy alike. The best way to ensure a safe, on-time, fair and inclusive election is for all 50 states to offer a vote-by-mail. I have the ability to vote by mail, but many do not! Congress must make "Vote By Mail" a priority and let all citizens participate. Voting by mail breaks down barriers to voting for seniors, working families, disabled Americans, and young voters. It can even allow voters to avoid bad weather and offer them a way to vote without fear of contracting COVID-19.
Patricia Scott
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
