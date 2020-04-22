Letter: Expand vote by mail nationwide
View Comments

Letter: Expand vote by mail nationwide

Elections are our nation’s most important collective activity. Like all other mass participatory activities, they must be adjusted and improved to protect public health and democracy alike. The best way to ensure a safe, on-time, fair and inclusive election is for all 50 states to offer a vote-by-mail. I have the ability to vote by mail, but many do not! Congress must make "Vote By Mail" a priority and let all citizens participate. Voting by mail breaks down barriers to voting for seniors, working families, disabled Americans, and young voters. It can even allow voters to avoid bad weather and offer them a way to vote without fear of contracting COVID-19.

Patricia Scott

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News