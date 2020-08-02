You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Expect to pay higher prices at the gas pump under Biden
Letter: Expect to pay higher prices at the gas pump under Biden

You likely will be paying higher prices at the gasoline pump and in home heating costs under a Biden administration. Because Joe Biden will be hostile to the fossil fuel energy industry. He likely will reverse Trump's Executive Orders on expanding exploration on federal lands and other energy encouraging producing policies. Trump has supported the oil and natural gas industry, helping to make America energy independent from Middle East and Russia. We are now an energy exporting country. Gasoline prices have been low throughout his term. Biden will focus on green energy production. Thus look for higher out of pocket costs at the gas pump and furnace hearing bills if on natural gas. Progressives despise oil and gas and want to eliminate it. Only a small percentage of America's energy is produced by renewable sources like wind and solar. Today, 7/28, Biden said he would be the most Progressive President that we have ever had, bending to pressures from the left and abandoning his supposed moderate ideological political status.

Paula Martin

Vail

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

