Letter: Expendable

Evidently our President has decided on a new strategy to deal with the Coronavirus. Let everyone get infected. The new doctor he’s brought on seems to believe in herd immunity. The idea is that after 60 or 70 percent of us get the virus, it will stop spreading. Don’t believe me; take a look. You can see it at his rallies and even his convention. No masks, no social distancing, no plan. The President tells us that the vast majority of people who get the virus recover quickly. What he doesn’t tell us is that experts say this strategy will involve approximately 2 million, mostly older Americans, dying from the virus. Trump clearly sees seniors as expendable. Frankly, I’m not willing to be expended for the President’s desperate efforts to fix the economy he broke. It’s time he goes before he kills us all!
Robert Mackay
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
