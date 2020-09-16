 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Expendable
View Comments

Letter: Expendable

Evidently our President has decided on a new strategy to deal with the Coronavirus. Let everyone get infected. The new doctor he’s brought on seems to believe in herd immunity. The idea is that after 60 or 70 percent of us get the virus, it will stop spreading. Don’t believe me; take a look. You can see it at his rallies and even his convention. No masks, no social distancing, no plan. The President tells us that the vast majority of people who get the virus recover quickly. What he doesn’t tell us is that experts say this strategy will involve approximately 2 million, mostly older Americans, dying from the virus. Trump clearly sees seniors as expendable. Frankly, I’m not willing to be expended for the President’s desperate efforts to fix the economy he broke. It’s time he goes before he kills us all!

Robert Mackay

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: McSally vs Kelly

Senator Martha McSally is a retired Air Force jet pilot. She has legislative and Congressional experience. For Arizona, one of her top achieve…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News