Letter: explaining the difference

Since you can't discern the difference, I will explain it to you. The protests over Roe v Wade (and BLM, too) are based on the infringement of the rights of citizens. Not being able to direct one's own health care and being subjected for hundreds of years to third class citizenship (or worse) because of the color of your skin is very fundamentally different than treasonously and violently (deaths occurred) attacking the seat of our government over a narcissistic demagogue's 60 times debunked lie about a fraudulent election. You also don't seem to comprehend that saying "fight like hell" to an audience that we now know that he knew was armed and dangerous is not encouraging a peaceful protest. Watch the committee's briefings and pay close attention to what is being reported. Maybe then I won't have to write another letter explaining the differences to you again.