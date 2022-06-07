 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Explaining the inexplicable

Dear Mr. Bracey:

At last someone has explained the role of Louis Powell at the breach birth of the Republican Cabal. Now what to know is who convinced Donald Trump to run for the Presidency. He’s not smart enough to dream this whole thing up on his own. He can’t even figure out how to steal from his own charity without getting caught.

Also, thanks to your analysis of the future of streamlined government, the voters and non voters can no longer wail of innocence when the benevolent dictator they were warned about moves against them, which he inevitably will if Putin, Hitler, Stalin, Mao are are examples.

Susan VonKersburg

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

