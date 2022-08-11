Letter: Exquisite Hypocrisy

Although both parties engage in hypocritical actions and statements, the right wing has cornered the market in this area. Latest example is Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's threat to Merrick Garland to "preserve your documents and clear your calendar". Clear his calendar for what, after work meet and greet cocktails? How rich of him while he and his fellow travelers eschew the fact that their boss has eaten, flushed down the toilet, confiscated and stolen what may prove to be highly top secret documents while in the White House and after his ignominious slithering away to Mara Lago. I say let's check with Roto Rooter to investigate the possibility of retrieving any of Trump's documents that may still be in the White House plumbing.