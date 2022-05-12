 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: "Extreme" Democrat Agenda

  • Comments

I’ve seen several Republican political ads on TV saying that the “extreme far left radical Democrat agenda” must be stopped. I’m having trouble identifying just what makes up this so-called “extreme” agenda. However, what makes up the Republican agenda is pretty obvious: believe and advance the Big Lie, take away the right of a woman to control her own body, make voting more difficult, give tax breaks to the wealthy, dehumanize LGBTQ individuals, make guns and ammo easily available to anyone, defund public education, control what is taught in schools and deny climate change. I think anything the Democrats have done or propose to do pales in comparison and can hardly be called "extreme."

Douglas Maul

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: No on Prop 411

The adage of truth being the first real casualty of war (including war on the poor) is substantiated by the proposed $750 million “Proposition…

Letter: energy

the endless articles for eliminating fossil fuels for "clean" energy are baseless. We do not have an alternate commercially feasible source of…

Letter: Red-light Cameras

I saw in Sunday's paper that Tim Steller Changed his line of thinking. When Tucson voted to remove the cameras, he was all for it. Now, it see…

Comments may be used in print.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News