Letter: "Extreme" Democrat Agenda

I’ve seen several Republican political ads on TV saying that the “extreme far left radical Democrat agenda” must be stopped. I’m having trouble identifying just what makes up this so-called “extreme” agenda. However, what makes up the Republican agenda is pretty obvious: believe and advance the Big Lie, take away the right of a woman to control her own body, make voting more difficult, give tax breaks to the wealthy, dehumanize LGBTQ individuals, make guns and ammo easily available to anyone, defund public education, control what is taught in schools and deny climate change. I think anything the Democrats have done or propose to do pales in comparison and can hardly be called "extreme."