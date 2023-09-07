This tedious article rehashes the usual Faux News and MAGA talking points about the alleged war on fossil fuels, climate change hoax and border hysteria. But his apparent self-description as a "self-reliant American" is interesting. I have to ask. Does he grow or produce his own food? Does he do his own home repairs? For transportation does he walk or ride a bike that he repairs with spare parts he made? Does his barter handicrafts or labor instead of using money? Does he doctor his own ailments?