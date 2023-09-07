Re: the Sept. 1 article "Bide n Administration's destructive policies."
This tedious article rehashes the usual Faux News and MAGA talking points about the alleged war on fossil fuels, climate change hoax and border hysteria. But his apparent self-description as a "self-reliant American" is interesting. I have to ask. Does he grow or produce his own food? Does he do his own home repairs? For transportation does he walk or ride a bike that he repairs with spare parts he made? Does his barter handicrafts or labor instead of using money? Does he doctor his own ailments?
Complete self-reliance is a delusion, as we are all in this society together. As poet John Donne said, "No man is an island, entire of itself; every man is a piece of the continent, a part of the main ...." All of Mr. Quigley's remarks should be viewed with the same skepticism as his mythical self-reliance. Climate change impacts us all.
Ronald Pelech
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.