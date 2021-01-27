 Skip to main content
Letter: Eye Opening Studies op-Ed
Phil Shapiro talks about facts vs feelings in his 1/26 guest piece. So let’s talk facts. Joe Biden seldom left his basement during campaign while President drew huge crowds during a pandemic. Three bellweather states, Ohio, Florida and Iowa have been predictors of victory, they were all in the Trump column. No one has won a presidential race without carrying the majority of 19 key counties, Joe Biden carried only one. Huge leads in key states like Pa, Ga, and Wi disappeared overnight. No effort to adjudicate the results has been allowed to proceed. Those Facts have allowed people like me to have Feelings of being cheated. Finally, mr Shapiro’s true feelings are on display when he quoted a Harvard professor. Maybe he should reread his own column.

Bill Blaine

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

