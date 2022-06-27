Letter: Eyes Opened

The impressive front page photo of Arizona's state House speaker reminded me how elated I felt watching him testify. Pressure from Trump was ignored. He would not go against his oath to the divinely inspired Constitution & his faith.
WOW! Ignore Trump? (A fate worse than jail)
But then Bowers found a NEW STANDARD later when he said he'd vote for Trump, a person who hired thugs to intimidate people doing their civic duty.
HMMM! I took a second look at that photo with opened eyes!
Sandra Mason
Oro Valley
