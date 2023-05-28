Whether one is flying out of Tucson International Airport, Sky Harbor Airport, or any of the small regional airports in our state, we can all see that traveling by air has lost a lot of its glamour over the years. This has become even more so after the pandemic. The airports and the planes are overcrowded and flights are delayed for who knows why. That's to say nothing about the aging infrastructure long overdue for an upgrade. Congress can fix this by passing a clean bill reauthorizing the FAA, but even that is in danger due to political infighting. I hope that Senator Sinema can help make this legislation happen in her position as Chairman of the Senate Aviation Subcommittee. In the past, this bill has been held up for a long time, even years, due to political meddling, but this cannot happen this time, as the flying public deserve solutions now, not years down the road.