Letter: Facing the Facts About Russia's War Against Ukraine

We must face these facts about Russia's war against Ukraine:

1. While Russia is losing ground previously taken from Ukraine, it is overwhelming Ukrainians with massive attacks on power and water infrastructure.

2. Ukrainians are absorbing these blows with resilience and courage, but their endurance has limits.

3. Russia has more offensive weapons, including cheap drones, than Ukraine's expensive defense weapons.

4. While we provide Ukraine's defensive weapons, our supplies are running low.

5. China is backing Russia's proxy war against us to deplete our ability to defend other places interesting to China.

6. Ukraine is a far better proxy client than Afghanistan was; its troops are loyal and hard-fighting; American weapons aren't being siphoned into enemy hands.

7. Russia must be forced to withdraw back to its original borders before our war supplies are depleted.

8. We must allow Ukraine to use our weapons offensively, to knock out Russian supply lines, military storage depots, command posts, and launching platforms.

Bruce Joffe

South Tucson

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

