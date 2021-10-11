Letter: Facing the Real Problem with Sexual Harrassment and Assault

I’m writing in support of Sen. Dick Durbin’s recent opinion article on gymnasts as sexual assault survivors. Yes, we need institutional support to believe women and bring abusers to justice. However, a big piece of the message needs to be the role of men as perpetrators.
Overwhelmingly, sexual assault is committed by men against women! When are we going to focus on cultural attitudes that teach men to have privilege over the bodies of women? Where are discussions of sex and gender in our schools? When are parents and teachers going to be proficient in lessons on white male privilege, intersecting information about race, sex, and gender?
Until we educate young men to recognize their social power and change their privileged behaviors, we’re going to keep thinking that these men are just “bad apples.”
Sylvia Thorson-Smith
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.