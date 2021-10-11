 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Facing the Real Problem with Sexual Harrassment and Assault
View Comments

Letter: Facing the Real Problem with Sexual Harrassment and Assault

  • Comments

I’m writing in support of Sen. Dick Durbin’s recent opinion article on gymnasts as sexual assault survivors. Yes, we need institutional support to believe women and bring abusers to justice. However, a big piece of the message needs to be the role of men as perpetrators.

Overwhelmingly, sexual assault is committed by men against women! When are we going to focus on cultural attitudes that teach men to have privilege over the bodies of women? Where are discussions of sex and gender in our schools? When are parents and teachers going to be proficient in lessons on white male privilege, intersecting information about race, sex, and gender?

Until we educate young men to recognize their social power and change their privileged behaviors, we’re going to keep thinking that these men are just “bad apples.”

Sylvia Thorson-Smith

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor Oct. 5
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor Oct. 5

  • Updated

OPINION: Mixed opinions about Sinema, Better Buck Program and government spending are in the topics of letters today. Join the discussion by submitting a letter at tucson.com/opinion. 

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News