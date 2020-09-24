Letter: FACISM IN AMERICA

For those of you who may seen Rick Steve’s “Facism in Europe” on PBS, you can’t help but notice the parallels in today’s America. Our “would be “ dictator is copying the steps that Hitler used to bring Nazism to Germany. Hitler gained power via the normal and proper channels but once in power began to alter the system. Our “would be “ dictator is attempting now to foment widespread civil unrest should he lose the election. Should that civil violence occur, the dictator then declares martial law and assumes control of the government. There you have it - Facism in America. If you think that it can’t happen here-you’re wrong.
Dennis Winsten
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
