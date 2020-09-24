 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: FACISM IN AMERICA
View Comments

Letter: FACISM IN AMERICA

For those of you who may seen Rick Steve’s “Facism in Europe” on PBS, you can’t help but notice the parallels in today’s America. Our “would be “ dictator is copying the steps that Hitler used to bring Nazism to Germany. Hitler gained power via the normal and proper channels but once in power began to alter the system. Our “would be “ dictator is attempting now to foment widespread civil unrest should he lose the election. Should that civil violence occur, the dictator then declares martial law and assumes control of the government. There you have it - Facism in America. If you think that it can’t happen here-you’re wrong.

Dennis Winsten

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News