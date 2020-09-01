 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Fact Check Importance
View Comments

Letter: Fact Check Importance

Many Thanks to the Arizona Daily Star for continuing to carry the AP "Fact Check" Section in every Sunday's Newspaper under the National Section. Week after week, this section factually documents that acting President Donald Trump is incapable of telling the truth the majority of the time. The majority of his statements are either wild exaggerations, or just down right distortions and fabrications. But then again, Donald Trump has a history and a career based on this type of behavior.

The leader of our Country and Commander in Chief should be held to a higher standard. Sadly, Donald Trump has demonstrated his lack of integrity and is not fit for the highest job in our Nation.

DAVID KEATING

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Tom Wilson's letter

As a retired TPD officer, totally agree with Tom Wilson. How anyone, especially law enforcement professionals, can endorse such a person is be…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News