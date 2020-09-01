Letter: Fact Check Importance

Many Thanks to the Arizona Daily Star for continuing to carry the AP "Fact Check" Section in every Sunday's Newspaper under the National Section. Week after week, this section factually documents that acting President Donald Trump is incapable of telling the truth the majority of the time. The majority of his statements are either wild exaggerations, or just down right distortions and fabrications. But then again, Donald Trump has a history and a career based on this type of behavior.
The leader of our Country and Commander in Chief should be held to a higher standard. Sadly, Donald Trump has demonstrated his lack of integrity and is not fit for the highest job in our Nation.
DAVID KEATING
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!