Letter: fact checkers and the Trump Economy

The AP “fact checkers” are at it again (AZ Star, Sunday, pA7). They seem to check Trump at least weekly and democrats (Obama, Clinton) maybe annually. They are not fact checkers; they are effectively democratic party operatives.
And the checkers are often wrong. For example, they claim that Trump actions mostly benefit the super rich and do nothing for the little guy (and minorities). However, since Trump’s election, the unemployment rate has plunged from 5 percent to 3.5 percent, the lowest in fifty years. Further the rate for blacks declined from 8 to under 6 percent and for Hispanics from 6 to just over 4 percent; those on food stamps declined by 10 million (decline was 2.4 million during Obama’s second term). It is unlikely that the super rich were the ones becoming reemployed and going off food stamps.
Trump has orchestrated the longest recovery ever. His economic record has been fantastic.
Pat Hendershott
Quail Creek
Pat Hendershott
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.