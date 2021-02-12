Letter: Fact checking

Re: letter-Defend the Filibuster or rue it later.
Regardless of your opinion on the filibuster, let’s get your facts straight. The “Founding Fathers” had no intention of filibuster and only laid out certain items for super majorities. And, although the Democrats eliminated the filibuster for certain court appointments, it did not include the Supreme Court. It was McConnell in 2017 who eliminated the filibuster for Supreme Court nominees.
Marc Goldfeder
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.