Letter: Fact checking
Letter: Fact checking

I hear, I read about conservatives wailing about 'fake news'.

They wail about the liberal democrats with their corrupt left leaning Snopes and their other biased fact check sites.

My questions for them:

Why have no conservative groups or organizations formed a 'conservative approved' fact checking service?

Does not having an 'approved fact checker' imply conservatives are more interested in their opinions vs being informed?

Robert Enyart

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

