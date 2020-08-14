Letter: Fact checking

I hear, I read about conservatives wailing about 'fake news'.
They wail about the liberal democrats with their corrupt left leaning Snopes and their other biased fact check sites.
My questions for them:
Why have no conservative groups or organizations formed a 'conservative approved' fact checking service?
Does not having an 'approved fact checker' imply conservatives are more interested in their opinions vs being informed?
Robert Enyart
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
