Letter: Factory production in Amerca

I have a question and maybe an observation. Why haven't necessary fabric production been returned to the U.S.?
I had hopes that under this President we would see an increase in American made items. Where are the factories that were supposed to return to America?
Now with this Coronavirus, sewing groups (i.e. those making masks for local nursing homes) are having difficulty finding necessary items, especially 1/4 inch elastic. I found out yesterday that on-line stores have been scoured in Arizona. One lady has ordered some from Greece! It won't arrive for a month. We cannot wait that long!
I donated one last package of elastic but not before reading the back and seeing those identifying words: MADE IN CHINA. I contacted Dritz to see how they will respond.
I think this country should invoke the factory production act in this instance. Bring our fabric industries back so we can again become self-sufficient during a crisis.
Paula Palotay
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
