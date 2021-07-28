Letter: Facts are stubborn things

Jeffrey McConnell, whose personal motto must be “often wrong, never in doubt”, asserts in his letter published on July 12 that “America was one of the first countries to eradicate slavery”. Really? Let’s look at the historical record of nations that abolished slavery in the Western Hemisphere. Haiti after its 1804 revolution. Mexico in 1829. Great Britain in 1833. France in 1848 (which was actually the second time, since Napoleon reinstated colonial slavery after the Revolutionary government had abolished it in the late 18th century). Denmark, also in 1848. Only Brazil has a more lamentable record of allowing enslavement, delaying abolition until 1888.
Mr McConnell is, of course, entitled to his oft-stated opinions. But his arguments might be more compelling if they were backed up by accurate recitation of facts.
David Wohl
Foothills
