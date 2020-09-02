Letter: Facts Matter

Letter writer LH Hancock, asks: "Biden promised to take care of the seniors, but how many seniors died from the decisions of Democrats in New York". Dunno, probably zero. Why don't you provide a number and some evidence to back your claim? Then lets' ask the current president the same question. Sadly the answer includes over 180,000 COVID victims as well as right and left wing demonstrators. Can you handle the truth?
Greg Saxe
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
