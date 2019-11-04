Re: the Oct. 31 letter "Republicans should defy Schiff."
The letter writer says he doesn't "know of any law that allows the chairman [of the House intelligence committee] to exclude any legitimate members from attending meetings or hearings." That never happened. Members of the committee were never excluded. Both Democratic and Republican members of that committee regularly show up and cross-examine witnesses. However, the Constitution says the House of Representatives makes its own rules. The House parliamentarian has repeatedly declared that a closed meeting of a committee hearing depositions may exclude anyone who is NOT a member of that committee. 13 of the Republicans who made a show of shoving past capitol police officers and breaching cell-phone security are actually members of one of the committees that were meeting--and could have strolled in perfectly legally if they hadn't preferred to make a spectacle for TV.
Andrew Browning
Foothills
