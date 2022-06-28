Letter: Facts of the Radical Party for your voting consideration

Heavy voting restrictions
Radical-leaning redistricting to control vote
Women's Freedom and Right to choose
Criminalize vasectomies and contraceptives
Cut education and health funds
LGBTQ Rights
A U.S. president inciting armed thugs against the people
Voting to delegitimatize a duly elected president for unproven lies
Boisterous claims of crimes - Zero proof. Assertions of evidence "everywhere," yet not a drop to see
Against Article 4; Sec.IV of the Constitution (Domestic Violence)
Ignoring the Second Amendment intro, "…well-regulated"
Supporting sale of attack weapons created to kill PEOPLE; not game or targets, but children, seniors and religious people in Church (unChristian, no?)
People are also reading…
Tax cuts for the rich and increases in spending. Who will pay for it?
Financially supporting Radical Party loyalists to run as states' Secretarys of State to control the 2024 ballot counting
Placing Radical Party loyalists in polling places
Abasing voting machines as unreliable and requesting their "appointed people" count the paper ballots by hand
Eliminating the separation of Church and State
This is fascism, NOT democracy.
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.