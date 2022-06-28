Letter: Facts of the Radical Party for your voting consideration

Heavy voting restrictions

Radical-leaning redistricting to control vote

Women's Freedom and Right to choose

Criminalize vasectomies and contraceptives

Cut education and health funds

LGBTQ Rights

A U.S. president inciting armed thugs against the people

Voting to delegitimatize a duly elected president for unproven lies

Boisterous claims of crimes - Zero proof. Assertions of evidence "everywhere," yet not a drop to see

Against Article 4; Sec.IV of the Constitution (Domestic Violence)

Ignoring the Second Amendment intro, "…well-regulated"

Supporting sale of attack weapons created to kill PEOPLE; not game or targets, but children, seniors and religious people in Church (unChristian, no?)

Tax cuts for the rich and increases in spending. Who will pay for it?

Financially supporting Radical Party loyalists to run as states' Secretarys of State to control the 2024 ballot counting

Placing Radical Party loyalists in polling places

Abasing voting machines as unreliable and requesting their "appointed people" count the paper ballots by hand

Eliminating the separation of Church and State

This is fascism, NOT democracy.

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side

