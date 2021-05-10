 Skip to main content
Letter: Facts on Tax Inequity
Letter: Facts on Tax Inequity

Today, CEOs make over 300 times the average worker’s wage.

There are about 630 billionaires in the US and all benefited from Trump’s tax cut of 2017.

During Covid-19 the billionaires increased their wealth by almost a trillion dollars while many were losing their jobs.

Corporations received the largest tax breaks from Trump's tax cut of 2017

GOP “Trickle Down” has sadly never worked.

This is why Biden wants to tax the very Rich People and Big Corporations and create good paying jobs with his proposed Infrastructure Bill that will help all Americans. The middle and poor classes will not be taxed. This fact is often misrepresented. Recall that President Bill Clinton was able to balance the budget by having more fair and equitable taxes and everyone benefited.

Janet Pipes

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

