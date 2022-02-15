Letter: Facts over nonsense

Re: the Feb. 4 letter "Time to accept COV I D-19 reality."
This letter showed a complete lack of knowledge about this virus. It also displayed the "me" mindset that the unvaccinated need only be concerned about their own situation. The author suggested those infected with Covid who have minor, or no symptoms really aren't sick, and therefore don't have a "real" case of Covid. In other words, if you don't have significant symptoms, it doesn't exist - an ignorant and dangerous belief! Never mind that asymptomatic people can spread the virus. To suggest the medical community is using these "non-cases" to inflate covid numbers is ludicrous. The letter ends saying the government should focus on providing resources to handle covid issues, rather than push vaccination. The government is doing both. Some conservative-leaning places are refusing financial help, like Cochise County, where the Board of Supervisors recently turned down 1.9 million in Covid relief funds. Brilliant! Those supervisors who voted "no" probably agree with the nonsense presented in Mr. Mann's letter.
Deb Klumpp
Oro Valley
