Letter: Facts to save lives

FACTS
Doctors and teachers of medicine are advising the COVID-19 Vaccine helps in blunting clinical illness.
While those who have had the shots could still get the virus, the statistics show it will be a mild rather
than a deadly case. Remember, even the life saving polio vaccine was not 100% fool proof, but it stopped
an epidemic and saved millions of lives worldwide. Trust those doctors and scientists who have spent
their entire professional life studying a Covid type virus and other infectious diseases. Scientific experts
from prominent institutions should be your only source to follow when deciding whether to get the vaccine.
Don’t be fooled by very persuasive conservative media outlets. It could cost you or your loved one their life.
Those who have been studying this deadly virus feel that wearing a mask is a protection not only for you but for
family, friends, and even strangers. Please, follow the advice of learned scholars who are immersed in finding
out the facts of this disease.
Joanie Rose
North side