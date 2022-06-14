Letter: Facts to solve America's "killing problem" aka guns in America

Facts:

1. Most of the killing is done with guns.

2. The people doing the shooting have perceived grievances they think entitle them to kill innocent folks.

3. No laws on the books have stopped these shootings.

4. More laws on the books, won't stop these shootings.

5. Law-abiding responsible gun owners shouldn't have to give up their guns to pay for the sins of others.

6. This has been happening for over 20 years now, & what I have observed are people with parent problems. Their parents are either absent, self-absorbed, or helicopter parents who won't let a child face the consequences of their own actions.

Solution: YOU. Pay attention to those who are hurting around you. Reach out, talk, or be there for the people you meet that need to know someone gives a damn.

Jesus said it best, "Love One Another", "You are your brothers' keeper".

A naive solution to this problem? Maybe, got a better one?

Let's talk.

Peggy Betzer

AZ Gubernatorial Candidate-Gabbyforgovernor.org

Peggy Betzer, candidate for governor in the state of Arizona

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

