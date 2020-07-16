Letter: Facts verses Fiction
Letter: Facts verses Fiction

Spreading seeds of doubt about facts causes us to doubt our own common sense. In this topsy-turvy world how do we, the people, know who or what to believe? For starters, we can ask: are we hearing from the experts; do they have proof? Those without specifics that end with "I hope" aren’t experts. We are witnessing the life and death consequences of being misguided by posers. Experts say: “Increased testing stops the spread.” President Trump says: “Slow down testing.” Experts say: “Wearing masks keeps others safe.” Trump says: “It’s a personal choice.” President Trump plowed ahead, opening up the economy despite dire warnings against it from our nation’s top health experts. The repercussion: U. S. coronavirus cases skyrocketed causing opening up of the economy to stall. Cases in Arizona increased to 4,878 in one day!! Going forward, ask: Who should we listen to now?

Merry Mungo

Sahuarita

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

