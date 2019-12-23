Letter: Facts

The vote is in and there are no Republicans who consider their oath of office to be meaningful. I took the same oath and fought one of many stupid wars and did everything I could to do it the right way and proudly. One of the first things I did after my discharge was to join the "Vietnam Vets Against the War." I did not want to see another brother or sister to give their life without a real cause.
I can not fathom how any of them can look at the mirror, attend their church service, and feel like they are worth a crap.
"Cadet Bone Spurs" aka "Donnie the Dodger" did not obstruct by refusing to give the documents requested or instructing his staff to ignore suppositions (what would happen to us, similar to driving in AZ). Once again, "look in the mirror!!!!"
They didn't even mention how much money his golf club has made from his visits. Thank goodness, their friends have to get theirs. IGMFU
Kurt Ohlrich
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.