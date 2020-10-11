Letter: Failed debate

A successful debate provides the watcher with an opportunity to compare ideologies. How does one side see a situation and how might they react. To make the point the speaker can recall situations that have happened and report their reactions and the consequences of their action. That is the ideal, and under the ideal, each viewer can make a selection.
Two things can destroy a successful debate. The first is a lack of manners. Speaking longer than authorized or interruption. The second is a false representation of facts, i.e. misstate the facts and a misstatement of the consequences.
BOTH DEBATES HAVE FAILED!
I do not intend to waste any more of my time with this process.
Michael Ullery
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
