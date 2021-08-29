 Skip to main content
Letter: Failure in Perspective
Letter: Failure in Perspective

“I read the news today, oh boy.” Over 50 years after the Beatles opened their song “A Day In the Life” with that lyric, I still find myself muttering “oh boy” after scanning the daily headlines and stories in the Star or other news sources.

“Oh boy” these days incorporates feelings of despair, hopelessness, anger, anxiety, confusion and many others. Recently, events like the pandemic, the debacle in Afghanistan, and the seeming inevitability of permanent climate change elicit multiple “oh boys.”

Common to most of these events is the concept of “failure”: the failure to prepare, to act, to persuade. Obviously, failure is an innate feature of human nature and activity. Despite this, would we make any real progress as individuals or nations without it?

Let us consider the words of the great Irish writer Samuel Beckett: “Ever tried. Ever failed. No matter. Try again. Fail again. Fail better.” Progress is often made in increments.

Walter Cooney

Green Valley

