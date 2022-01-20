Letter: Failure ov voting rights bills will be the fault of Republicans

Every time I hear the news report the two voting rights acts before Congress, the blame is always placed on the Democrats, especially Senators Sinema and Manchin. Let's put the blame where it really lies: the right-wing Trump-lies supporting Republicans in Congress, who clearly want to suppress the vote, not increase access to the polls to all citizens. Not a single Republican member is expected to vote in favor of the two commonsense bills, certainly not enough to counteract the self-the hypocrisy of the two self-absorbed Democratic Senators and their opposition to requiring only a simple majority in the Senate.
Jeffrey St. Clair, Sr.
North side
