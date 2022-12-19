 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Failure To Comprehend

12/09/22 Robin Abcarian Welcome to the bell curve representative of human intelligence! "Stupid is as stupid does." (unattributed 19th century idiom). People will die from fentynal laced drugs. Disease & misadventure kills, also. The problem is Controlled Substance legislation. Should be called Uncontrolled Subatance legislation. People have always consumed stimulants & depressants. If you want to control substances, legalize & mandate quality control. Minimize control to keep the product cost competitive to minimize illegal products competing for market share. No perfect solutions but stupid people will take themselves out of the gene pool. I have three grandchildren, but, you pays your nickel, you takes your chances.

James Abels

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

