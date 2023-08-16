Once again the former prez has been indicted on serious charges that we all witnessed in real time. This assumes that all were paying attention. This assumption is not true. I have a good friend that has not and will never watch any video of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the US Capitol.

I have read and listened to the entire indictment against trump. In it, are details that I did not know about the election scams/frauds that the former guy led. His followers will deny any fact that correctly imperils his freedom. They will choose to block out all facts and reasons as to why he should be incarcerated. Further, they will continue to send to him their money to pay for legal defense and campaign costs. All of which will be wasted. He will never again be elected to the White House. There are too many of us that do see him and his crimes.