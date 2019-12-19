Letter: Fair and Impartial Jurors

Today Lindsey Graham has said, "I am not trying to pretend to be a fair juror here.” Mitch McConnell has admitted to being on the same page as the president during impeachment. Is this supposed to be the way impeachment works? I hope Sen. McSally and Sen. Sinema will stand up for the oath that they will take as a juror in this impeachment trial and not let these people get away with treating impeachment as a joke. It's not. More than 1/2 the country wants there to be justice done. If my elected officials don't pay us any mind we will make sure they are voted out. Assuming, of course, that we have any country left since the President thinks the Constitution is just another piece of paper that means nothing and is already planning on running for a third time. Impeachment is important. This president is a criminal. I urge Sen. McSally and Sen. Sinema to do their duty.
Debbi DeSisto
North side
