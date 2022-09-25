Letter: Fair compensation is long overdue to disabled veterans.

Our disabled veterans are grossly under compensated and have been for generations. This is most especially true for our totally and permanently disabled veterans.
In 2022 a totally disabled veteran with no dependents is compensated at the ridiculous rate of $39,984.72 dollars annually. The National Average Wage Index (NAWI) for 2020 was $55,628.60 dollars per annum and the median income for 2020 was $67,521.00. The per capita GDP in 2020 was $63,416.00 dollars.
Compensate them at least at the level of the NAWI for ALL types of totally and permanently disabled veterans.
Once our youth clearly understand that serving in the armed forces and getting injured or sickened seriously enough to require disability retirement as a disabled veteran that will condemn them to a life of near poverty, then at that point the armed forces will collapse. It is happening now.
Leo Hance
South side
