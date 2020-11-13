 Skip to main content
Letter: Fair Election
Who hasn’t lost something important? It’s painful. Four years ago, when many of us were devastated by the outcome of the presidential election, we were called “snowflakes” and told to “get over it.”

It was inevitable that Donald Trump would refuse to accept defeat and Joe Biden as the president-elect. Trump is a notorious manipulator and lying is one of his tools. He knows that although the election was fair, his supporters will believe his lie that it was rigged.

At this point, spreading the lie is just pathetic. The loss hurts, but resist being the snowflake. If you love your country, you will move on.

Elizabeth Beyrer

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

