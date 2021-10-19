Letter: Fair pay for workers

Recently there has been a spate of letters about workers living on the dole. The accusations insist these people are lazy and would sooner draw unemployment. One problem. You don’t receive unemployment when you quit your job, which is what 4 million workers did these last couple months. In the past years the gap between employees and CEOs has widened. Shareholders and investors have profited. Unions have been busted by Republicans legislators teaming up with businesses. Finally workers have cried: “enough”. Front line workers have to battle with anti vaxers and anti maskers. Health care workers , often making less than minimum wage, are at risk from Covid patients who refused to get vaccinated. Child care is unaffordable. Let’s support those who stock our shelves, empty the bed pans, clean the floors , teach our children. Until they are paid a living wage more will be quitting. And not receiving unemployment.
John Kautz
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.