 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Fair Representation?
View Comments

Letter: Fair Representation?

  • Comments

I am amazed at the hypocrisy of some lauding Senator Sinema for “representing all Arizonans” by upholding the filibuster. They say they could vote for her. They won’t. They will, however, use Sinema as a cudgel against Mark Kelly to make a moderate look radical. All these newly converted Sinema fans really care about is keeping power, therefore only only like-minded folks need vote.

If their concern was truly representative government, they wouldn’t put right wing extremists, like Mark Finchem and Vince Leach, in office. We wouldn’t constantly be spoon fed lies about Democrats being radical communists who don’t care about border security or election integrity. The extremists, who have taken over the Arizona GOP, make it very clear they only want to represent the fringe elements in our state, not center-right voters. Electing such people is the sure fire way to kill democracy.

Barbara Russo-Sprouls

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News