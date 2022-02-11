Letter: Fair Representation?

I am amazed at the hypocrisy of some lauding Senator Sinema for “representing all Arizonans” by upholding the filibuster. They say they could vote for her. They won’t. They will, however, use Sinema as a cudgel against Mark Kelly to make a moderate look radical. All these newly converted Sinema fans really care about is keeping power, therefore only only like-minded folks need vote.
If their concern was truly representative government, they wouldn’t put right wing extremists, like Mark Finchem and Vince Leach, in office. We wouldn’t constantly be spoon fed lies about Democrats being radical communists who don’t care about border security or election integrity. The extremists, who have taken over the Arizona GOP, make it very clear they only want to represent the fringe elements in our state, not center-right voters. Electing such people is the sure fire way to kill democracy.
Barbara Russo-Sprouls
SaddleBrooke
