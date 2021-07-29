 Skip to main content
Letter: Fair Share Tax Myth
Letter: Fair Share Tax Myth

The current taxation structure does not tax entities equally. Entities being individuals, partnerships, limited liability entities, corporations, etc. An individual is taxed on their Adjusted Gross Income less deductions. Businesses are taxed on their Net Income. To tax an individual like a business, all living expenses of the individual would deducted from the individuals Gross Earnings. So an individual would deduct all expenses that support his employment. Housing costs, utilities, phone, mileage, education/training, insurances, property taxes, medical expenses, meals & entertainment and other "customary and ordinary expenses". Would a majority of wage earners then have zero taxable income? Why shouldn't all income be taxed in the same way? Just another 'Big Lie'.

JAMES ABELS

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

