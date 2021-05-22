 Skip to main content
Letter: Fair Share
Letter: Fair Share

Recently there has been a lot if controversy concerning corporations and their" fair share" of taxes.

I have seen letters that complain that corporations pay little or no taxes. No one seems interested in WHY they pay low taxes.

Charitable donations are tax deductible. Non-profits like the Red Cross, Catholic Charities and Gospel Rescue Mission among others are dependent on donations for survival. These organizations help the poor and displaced people better than most government agencies.

Corporations also hire people-lots of people that also pay taxes.

How much of a "fair share" do poor people pay? Most of them get food stamps, Medicaid and government financial assistance. Who is paying their fair share?

Thomas Wenzel

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

