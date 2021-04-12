Letter: Fairness in the games

For humans, sex is determined by their chromosomes -- humans with an X and a Y chromosome are male and those with two X chromosomes are female. No amount of surgery, hormone injections or anything else will change someone's DNA from a man to a woman's (or vice versa).
So, a suggestion to solve the debate on men who have sex changes wishing to compete in woman sports (or vice a versa): so, how about a law that all XX born humans can only compete against other XX born humans and XY humans can only compete against other XY humans?
Rosalie Wright
Oro Valley
