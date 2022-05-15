 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Fairness with abortion ban

  • Comments

Dear Fitz: Thank you for your column on the misogynous tyranny Arizona’s government is laying on women. You said what I’ve been thinking since revelation of Alito’s erroneous dross dictum. Erroneous because abortions were legal in the US until after the Civil War, unless you were black. Thus, laws outlawing abortion are racist both historically and economically today. I will add something else others seem unwilling to mention: What about the men? Laws should force vasectomies or castration for repeat offenders, rapists, or incest. Unthinkable? Why? In the 21st century of so-called equality, this is justified. How do women feel when enslaved to have life-threatening, life-changing pregnancies in an already too-crowded world? Physical consequences for men responsible for pregnancy seem only fair. Further, while involuntary Mom cares for the child, the male should pay costs to raise it, whether he ever sees it. With inflation, that's $285,000. He pays or we pay. Especially if the next authoritarian step is contraception removal.

Nancy Jacques

People are also reading…

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Supreme Court

What would happen to any of us who applied for, and got, a federal job, only to have it discovered later we lied on our application? We'd be f…

Letter: new hotel in Glendale

How can Maricopa County allow a new hotel/resort to have a 7 acre lagoon? Where will the water come from? We have no water in AZ to waste. Mar…

Letter: 15 week fetus

A pending Supreme Court ruling will likely allow Mississippi to ban abortions once the fetus is 15 weeks old. In all the media coverage of thi…

Comments may be used in print.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News