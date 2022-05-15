Letter: Fairness with abortion ban

Dear Fitz: Thank you for your column on the misogynous tyranny Arizona’s government is laying on women. You said what I’ve been thinking since revelation of Alito’s erroneous dross dictum. Erroneous because abortions were legal in the US until after the Civil War, unless you were black. Thus, laws outlawing abortion are racist both historically and economically today. I will add something else others seem unwilling to mention: What about the men? Laws should force vasectomies or castration for repeat offenders, rapists, or incest. Unthinkable? Why? In the 21st century of so-called equality, this is justified. How do women feel when enslaved to have life-threatening, life-changing pregnancies in an already too-crowded world? Physical consequences for men responsible for pregnancy seem only fair. Further, while involuntary Mom cares for the child, the male should pay costs to raise it, whether he ever sees it. With inflation, that's $285,000. He pays or we pay. Especially if the next authoritarian step is contraception removal.