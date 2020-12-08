Letter: Fairyland

To the Republicans still desperately trying to claim fraud in the Presidential election - Enough Already! You've had a nice vacation in fairyland, where you can play make-believe and pretend all your wishes come true, but it's time to come home to reality. There has been no wide-spread fraud. While some errors were found, they were not sufficient enough to change the result. The fact is, more people in this country (to include not only Democrats but Republicans as well) wanted a return to decency, honesty, integrity, and an absence of chaos, so they elected Joe Biden to be the 46th President of the United States. Period. End of discussion.
Sherri Schamel
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
