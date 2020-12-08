 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Fairyland
View Comments

Letter: Fairyland

To the Republicans still desperately trying to claim fraud in the Presidential election - Enough Already! You've had a nice vacation in fairyland, where you can play make-believe and pretend all your wishes come true, but it's time to come home to reality. There has been no wide-spread fraud. While some errors were found, they were not sufficient enough to change the result. The fact is, more people in this country (to include not only Democrats but Republicans as well) wanted a return to decency, honesty, integrity, and an absence of chaos, so they elected Joe Biden to be the 46th President of the United States. Period. End of discussion.

Sherri Schamel

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News