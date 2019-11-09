All man made problems begin with the acceptance of one misinterpreted, misrepresented word, FAITH. Dictionary definition(as applies to religion): "A strong belief in a God or in the doctrines of a religion, based on spiritual apprehension, rather than proof." Note the defining words "SPIRITUAL APPREHENSION, RATHER THAN PROOF." Bible's bastardized definition: "Now faith is the SUBSTANCE OF THINGS HOPED FOR, EVIDENCE OF THINGS NOT SEEN." Hebrews 11:1.
Many THINGS besides religion depend on the incorrect, "religious definition", of faith for acceptance. Racism (one must believe a difference in skin tone makes a lesser person), Greed, Astrology, Climate Change deniers, etc., etc. are just a few of many THINGS that depend on the incorrect, religious, definition of faith to be accepted as fact and then become actionable.
Michael Rice
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.